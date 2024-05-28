What is the Institute of Economic Affairs?

The Institute of Economic Affairs is the UK’s original free market think tank, founded in 1955.

The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It is entirely independent of any political party or group, wholly funded by voluntary donations from individuals, foundations, trusts, and companies who support its mission. It does no contract work and accepts no money from any government or government agencies. The IEA retains full editorial control over all of its output, and our Discussion Papers and Books use a strict academic double-blind peer review process.

The IEA holds no corporate position. The views represented here are those of the authors alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.

What is Insider?

Insider is a community interested in the IEA’s mission, built on Substack.

It is the best way to stay up-to-date and support the IEA’s work. You can subscribe to our weekly newsletter, get notified when the IEA releases new publications, and access unique content on the blog.

Paid subscribers will support the IEA’s charitable mission and be able to comment and receive unique posts, along with priority invites to our events.