How Did Elon Musk Become The World's First Trillionaire? | IEA Podcast

In this Institute of Economic Affairs podcast, IEA Director of Communications Callum Price is joined by Editorial Director Dr Kristian Niemietz and Senior Economist Dr Valentin Boboc. They discuss the Government’s proposed ban on social media for under-16s, the news that Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire, and economist Thomas Piketty’s latest proposals for degrowth and a global cap on wealth.

On the social media ban, the panel weighs up whether the policy can actually be enforced, pointing to Australia’s experience and the ease with which children use VPNs to get around age checks. They consider the case for and against leaving the decision to parents, the coordination problem this creates for families, and the oddity of a digital curfew for 17 year olds at the same time as the Government wants 16 year olds to be able to vote. They also place the policy in a wider pattern of governments reaching for bans that poll well but prove difficult in practice, drawing on Christopher Snowdon’s new book on evidence-based policy.

The conversation then turns to Elon Musk and what his trillion-dollar fortune says about how markets reward people, covering consumer surplus, company valuations, and why the size of a fortune does not track hours worked. Finally, the panel examines Thomas Piketty’s call for a per capita GDP cap of around €60,000, a forced shift from material to immaterial sectors, and the global institutions he proposes to run it. They question how such a system could be enforced, what it would mean for ordinary living standards, and the use of taxpayer funding for degrowth research.

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