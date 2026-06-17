Was Thatcher the Only Time Britain Loved Capitalism? | IEA Interview

In this Institute of Economic Affairs interview, IEA Managing Editor Daniel Freeman speaks with Martin Vander Weyer, business editor of The Spectator, author and former investment banker, about his chapter “Why We Lost Faith in Capitalism” from the new IEA book On Morality, Human Behaviour and Economics, available now in bookshops and on Amazon. The conversation traces British attitudes to business and trade from the Industrial Revolution to the present day.

They discuss why the British establishment looked down on trade for so long while outsiders such as Quaker families and immigrant banking dynasties built much of the country’s industry, why Britain never produced the public business heroes that America did, and how the Thatcher years briefly made enterprise admired before the mood turned again. Vander Weyer argues that financial capitalism has repeatedly damaged its own reputation, through executive pay rows, the mis-selling of personal pensions, the dot-com bubble and the 2008 crisis and bailouts. The discussion also covers the shortage of growth capital for British firms, the difference between what banks and investors should fund, private equity and venture capital, the effect of AI on jobs and careers, and why he sees entrepreneurship as the route out.

The Institute of Economic Affairs is a registered educational charity. It does not endorse or give support for any political party in the UK or elsewhere. Our mission is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The views represented here are those of the speakers alone, not those of the Institute, its Managing Trustees, Academic Advisory Council members or senior staff.